NetEase, Inc. (NTES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

NetEase has raised its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.60 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

