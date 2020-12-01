Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) Shares Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,964 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.13% of Netfin Acquisition worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Netfin Acquisition during the third quarter worth $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netfin Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $582,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netfin Acquisition by 165.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Netfin Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NFIN remained flat at $$11.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,651. Netfin Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24.

Netfin Acquisition Profile

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial, online, and mobile banking and payments; trade finance; and telecommunications.

