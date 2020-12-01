New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

