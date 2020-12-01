New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

