New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $45.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

