New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.