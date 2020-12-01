NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,067.45 ($66.21).

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,684 ($87.33) on Tuesday. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,334.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,665.47.

In other NEXT plc (NXT.L) news, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total value of £728,970 ($952,403.97). Also, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total value of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

