Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Up to $1,080.00

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,080.00, but opened at $1,165.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,194.30, with a volume of 9,713 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,106.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,232.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $460.26 million and a P/E ratio of 22.64.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.