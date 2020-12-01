NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

