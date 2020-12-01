NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

NKE stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

