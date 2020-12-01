Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

