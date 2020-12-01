nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $325,864.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $577,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

