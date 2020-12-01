Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomura currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NMR stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.