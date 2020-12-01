Nord/LB Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €26.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.68 ($30.21).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.