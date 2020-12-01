Nordex’s (NRDXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NRDXF. HSBC upgraded shares of Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

NRDXF opened at $23.54 on Friday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

