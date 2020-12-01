Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $302.26 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.34 and its 200 day moving average is $320.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

