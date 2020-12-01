Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT) Shares Gap Down to $7.08

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) (LON:OOUT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.80. Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1,003 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT.L) Company Profile (LON:OOUT)

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

