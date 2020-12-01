OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 22.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 89.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 11.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

