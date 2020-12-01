OmiseGO (OMG) Price Hits $1.74 on Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019533 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00503150 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

