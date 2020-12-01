Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Omnicom Group worth $326,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of OMC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.