One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.75. One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

About One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

