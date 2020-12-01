OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. BidaskClub downgraded OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,175,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,793,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $5,635,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

