Open Text Co. (OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 22nd

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Open Text has raised its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

