Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.45. Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 16,412,979 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) Company Profile

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

