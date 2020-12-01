Orange S.A. (ORAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.473 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Orange has increased its dividend payment by 17.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orange has a payout ratio of 79.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Orange stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

