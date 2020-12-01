Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $480,012.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.83 or 1.00245280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028144 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00566852 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00567021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00128407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002799 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

