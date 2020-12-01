Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the October 31st total of 982,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

