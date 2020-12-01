P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.35% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $260,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFPH remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

About DFP Healthcare Acquisitions

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

