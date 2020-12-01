P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys 83,094 Shares of Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of Monocle Acquisition worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Monocle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,238,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Monocle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Monocle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Monocle Acquisition by 556.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 656,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNCL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,701. Monocle Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27).

About Monocle Acquisition

Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunication sectors.

