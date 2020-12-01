P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACEVU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,506. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

