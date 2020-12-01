P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 285,000 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 285,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,000. Varian Medical Systems makes up 4.7% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Varian Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.30. 19,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,014. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

