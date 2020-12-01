P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $1.25 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of Churchill Capital Corp II worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 416,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

