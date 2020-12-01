P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $2.12 Million in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Apex Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APXT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 496.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 41.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 49.7% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 270,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APXT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 70,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

About Apex Technology Acquisition

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

