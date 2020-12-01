P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $23.08 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 804,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,083,000. FirstEnergy comprises 2.2% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of FirstEnergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

