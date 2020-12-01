P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $3.08 Million in Bowx Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bowx Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Separately, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bowx Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,263,000.

BOWXU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 278,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,417. Bowx Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Bowx Acquisition

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

