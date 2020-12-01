P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $3.72 Million in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Separately, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,556,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHACU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 10,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.00.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

