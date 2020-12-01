P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $5.45 Million in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 544,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.68% of CIIG Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Merger in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of CIIG Merger by 146.9% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 463,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 275,497 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of CIIG Merger by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger in the third quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CIIC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85. CIIG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CIIG Merger Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

