P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 474,998 Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 474,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 13.32% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,634. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.