P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 0.8% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,173. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

