P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $1.02 Million Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth $508,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,032,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,079,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,096,000.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QELLU traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 1,456,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Qell Acquisition Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QELLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.