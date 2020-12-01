P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $2.99 Million Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000.

Shares of BTAQU traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 40,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

