P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $3.82 Million Position in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 370,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.87% of Gores Holdings IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $4,501,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 20,000,000.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $3,446,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GHIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Gores Holdings IV Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

