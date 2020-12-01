P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $5.18 Million Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000.

GRSVU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 14,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,306. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

About Gores Holdings V

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

