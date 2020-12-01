P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 516,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,972,000. CoreLogic accounts for 3.4% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.66% of CoreLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of CLGX remained flat at $$77.50 on Tuesday. 4,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,717. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.