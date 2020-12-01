Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,463 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

