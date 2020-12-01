Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06.

