Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

PPBI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

