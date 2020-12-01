Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.25. Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 1,351,637 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

About Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

