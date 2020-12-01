Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,619,120. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $417.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $422.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

