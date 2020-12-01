Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,619,120. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $417.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $422.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.