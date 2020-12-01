PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

